Fresh and Flavourful Spinach Hummus Recipe

Baby spinach is a versatile and nutrient-packed leafy green that can be used in a variety of dishes, and one delightful way to incorporate it is by making Spinach Hummus. This vibrant and creamy dip combines the earthy richness of chickpeas with the fresh, slightly peppery flavor of baby spinach, resulting in a healthy and delicious snack that’s perfect for dipping, spreading, or even as a sandwich condiment.

Spinach Hummus Recipe:

Ingredients:

1 15-ounce can of chickpeas, drained and rinsed

2 cups of fresh baby spinach

3 tablespoons tahini (sesame paste)

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 cloves of garlic, minced

Juice of 1 lemon

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon salt (adjust to taste)

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Water (as needed for consistency)

Optional garnishes: extra olive oil, a sprinkle of paprika, or a handful of pine nuts

Instructions:

Start by thoroughly washing the baby spinach and allowing it to drain in a colander. In a food processor, combine the chickpeas, baby spinach, tahini, minced garlic, lemon juice, cumin, salt, and pepper. Pulse the mixture until it forms a coarse paste. With the food processor running, drizzle in the extra virgin olive oil. Continue processing until the mixture becomes smooth and creamy. You may need to stop and scrape down the sides of the bowl to ensure even blending. If the hummus is too thick, add water, one tablespoon at a time, until you reach your desired consistency. Taste the hummus and adjust the seasonings as needed, adding more salt, pepper, or lemon juice to suit your preference. Once the hummus is creamy and well-balanced, transfer it to a serving bowl. Drizzle with a little extra olive oil and garnish with a sprinkle of paprika or some pine nuts for a touch of visual appeal. Serve your Spinach Hummus with an assortment of fresh vegetables, pita bread, or crackers. It’s also a fantastic accompaniment to grilled meats or as a spread in sandwiches.

Conclusion: This Spinach Hummus recipe is a great way to use up that baby spinach you might have sitting in your fridge. Not only is it a fantastic source of essential nutrients, but it also adds a delightful twist to the classic hummus. Enjoy the creamy texture, vibrant color, and the subtle earthy notes of spinach as you dip, spread, or snack your way to a healthier you. Give it a try, and you’ll be surprised at how well this green twist complements the traditional hummus flavor.