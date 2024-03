Earlington John Biddiscombe passed away peacefully on February 27, 2024 at home after a long battle with cancer.

Earl was surrounded by his common-law wife, Barbara Bernier, his brother Kelvin Biddiscombe and close friend Len Smith.

There will be a celebration of life at the Morinville Legion on March 30, 2024 at 1:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Cross Cancer Institute, Edmonton, Alberta