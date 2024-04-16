Food: Avocado Salad Dressing

Avocado has earned its place as a beloved superfood for its creamy texture and rich flavour. But beyond being a toast topper or guacamole base, avocados can transform your everyday salad into a culinary delight. This creamy avocado salad dressing recipe combines the goodness of ripe avocados with tangy lime and a hint of garlic, resulting in a dressing that’s both indulgent and nutritious.
Avocado Salad Dressing Recipe:
Ingredients:
- 1 ripe avocado, peeled and pitted
- 3/4 water
- 1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
- 2 tablespoons fresh lemon or lime juice
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1 tablespoons dill (optional)
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Additional Water (optional, for desired consistency)
Instructions:
- Prepare the Avocado: Cut the avocado in half, remove the pit, and scoop the flesh into a blender or food processor.
- Add Ingredients: To the blender or food processor.
- Blend: Blend the ingredients until smooth. If the dressing is too thick, you can add a tablespoon of water at a time until you reach your desired consistency.
- Season: Taste the dressing and season with salt and pepper according to your preference. Blend again briefly to incorporate the seasoning.
- Serve: Pour the creamy avocado dressing over your favourite salad greens or use it as a dip for veggies. This dressing pairs exceptionally well with crisp lettuce, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, and sliced radishes.
Tips:
- For an extra kick of flavour, add a pinch of cayenne pepper or a dash of hot sauce to the dressing.
- To store any leftovers, transfer the dressing to an airtight container and refrigerate for up to two days. Before serving, give it a good stir to recombine any separated ingredients.
