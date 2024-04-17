MCHS holding Coffee House in aid of a good cause

Above: Jillian Andrew performs Maybe This Time from Cabaret at the MCHS Coffee House in 2023. This year’s event occurs at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre on Wednesday, Apr. 24 at 7 p.m. – File Photo

by Stephen Dafoe

Morinville Community High School (MCHS) will hold its annual Coffee House evening on Wednesday, Apr. 24 at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre. Tickets for the evening of student and alumni talent are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.

MCHS teacher and one of the event’s organizers, Tara Ricioppo, said attendees can expect an evening of entertainment, including singers, songwriters, poets, and dancers. Additionally, some student art will be on sale during the event, and there will be the opportunity to order flower pots in time for Mother’s Day.

Of course, no Coffee House would be complete without the brewed stuff and desserts. Attendees will have the choice of two delicious desserts (one lemon, one chocolate) and coffee, tea, or juice.

“It’s an evening to showcase the fine arts while highlighting and raising money for a social justice cause,” Ricioppo said of the upcoming event. “Catholic social teaching proclaims that we are our brothers’ and sisters’ keepers, wherever they live. We are one human family, whatever our national, racial, ethnic, economic, and ideological differences. Solidarity means that “loving our neighbour” has global dimensions in an interdependent world.”

Ricioppo went on to say the MCHS Coffee House allows any of the school’s students or small groups an opportunity to audition and showcase their special talent on a stage.

“The intimate setting this evening provides a non-judgemental and friendly interaction between performers and the audience,” she said.

This year, the school is again working with Catholic Social Services (CSS) to support Refugees and Newcomers. Ricioppo said CSS is called upon daily to support women, men, and children from countries including Syria, Dominican Republic of Congo, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Sudan, Somalia, Eritrea, Venezuela, and Honduras who have fled their country in search of safety and the opportunity to rebuild their lives.

“Presently, CSS provides settlement support to clients in need of emergency accommodation. Many are arriving with few personal items and limited financial means,” Ricioppo said, noting donations and proceeds will go to CSS’ Refugees and Newcomers Fund, which helps CSS respond to the urgent needs of clients, providing food, clothing, school supplies, accommodations for the Ukrainian nationals and refugees who need it most.

With good entertainment, desserts and a cause to support, organizers hope to see a full house again this year.

“This is a lovely way to spend an evening being entertained by some amazingly talented youth, while enjoying a warm beverage, a decadent dessert, and appreciating some artworks on display,” Ricioppo said. “All proceeds are going to a good cause, whether you purchase a piece of art, flowers for your yard, donate cash, or just simply just purchase a ticket, you can feel good about supporting the MCHS Coffee House.”

Tickets are available at the school in advance for $15 or at the door for $20.