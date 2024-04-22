Morinville RCMP investigate break and enter to rural shop

submitted by Morinville RCMP

On March 25, 2024, at 3:55 p.m., Morinville RCMP received a report of a break in that just occurred at a rural shop on Township Road 570 in Sturgeon County. The victim interrupted the two suspects during the break-in. The suspects quickly left the property, driving a Black BMW SUV. It is believed that the suspects stole a Reveal Tacticam X Trail camera.

Later in the evening, Morinville RCMP were conducting patrols in the area and again observed suspects at the same property. The suspects, upon seeing police, left the scene at a high rate of speed.

While RCMP continue their investigation, photos of the two suspects and the vehicle are being released in hopes that the public can identify them.

If you have any information about this incident or those responsible, please call Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520. If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1‐800‐222‐8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions). To report crime online, or for access to RCMP news and information, download the Alberta RCMP app through Apple or Google Play.