MCHS Coffee House entertains

photos by Stephen Dafoe

Morinville Community High School (MCHS) held its annual Coffee House evening Wednesday night. Despite coinciding with Game 2 of the Oilers playoffs, the event drew its usual solid audience of students, parents and families out to enjoy an evening of singers, songwriters, poets, and dancers. Additionally, student art was on sale during the event.

In the weeks leading up to Wednesday’s talent showcase, MCHS teacher and one of the event’s organizers, Tara Ricioppo, told MorinvilleNews.com that the annual event is an evening to showcase the fine arts while highlighting and raising money for a social justice cause.

This year’s event proceeds went to Catholic Social Services (CSS) to support Refugees and Newcomers. Attendees were told that the Division had raised $20,000 for the cause to date as part of its Lenten fundraiser.

Wednesday’s showcase of past and present talent included 14 individual acts taking to the stage.

Below are some photos from the first half of Wednesday’s show.

Amy Begg and Kaleb Imgrund-Harvey perform Landslide by Fleetwood Mac.

Apotheosis performed two songs, one by Linkin Park, the second by Avenge Sevenfold.

Artemis Dalton Plays A Harmonic Rest by Yu-Peng Chen

Benji Allain sings Night Shift by Lucy Dacus.

Dalice Brown sings O Canada.

Drew Kolotyluk performs one of two original songs.

Emcees Dalice Brown and Jillian Andrews.

Finn Dionne Performs The Ballad of Jane Doe.

Marina Casavant reads Solace, an original story.