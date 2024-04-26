Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

Here are some shots captured by our and your lenses over the past week.

AROUND TOWN

Morinville’s Fire Chief and Manager of Community Safety Services, Brad Boddez, poses at the Don Found Fire Station with one of the 72-hour emergency preparedness kits families could win during the Department’s open house on Wednesday, May 8, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Read the full story we published earlier this week. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Four Winds Public School Grade 5 and 6 science and outdoor education teacher Samantha Ur stands by the school’s rooftop solar panels. Ur is one of 35 North American educators to join the Grosvenor Teacher Fellowship program, a collaboration between the National Geographic Society and Lindblad Expeditions. She will travel to Costa Rica and Panama on an expedition trip this December. Read the full story we published earlier today. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Street sweepers were out on the streets of Morinville for a little urban spring cleaning. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

MCHS COFFEE HOUSE

Morinville Community High School (MCHS) held its annual Coffee House evening Wednesday night. Despite coinciding with Game 2 of the Oilers playoffs, the event drew its usual solid audience of students, parents and families out to enjoy an evening of singers, songwriters, poets, and dancers. Additionally, student art was on sale during the event. Wednesday’s showcase of past and present talent included 14 individual acts taking to the stage. Below are some photos from the first half of Wednesday’s show. – Stephen Dafoe Photos

Amy Begg and Kaleb Imgrund-Harvey perform Landslide by Fleetwood Mac.

Apotheosis performed two songs, one by Linkin Park, the second by Avenge Sevenfold.

Artemis Dalton Plays A Harmonic Rest by Yu-Peng Chen

Benji Allain sings Night Shift by Lucy Dacus.

Dalice Brown sings O Canada.

Drew Kolotyluk performs one of two original songs.

Emcees Dalice Brown and Jillian Andrews.

Finn Dionne Performs The Ballad of Jane Doe.

Marina Casavant reads Solace, an original story.

LOOK UP

A common grackle takes a perch in the ravine off 100 Avenue. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Saturday night’s moon at 90.72% illumination (left) and Monday’s moon at 99.5% illumination (right) on its way to Tuesday’s full moon – The Pink Moon. – Stephen Dafoe Photos

Robin sitting in an elm tree. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A red squirrel makes its way down a tree trunk. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

The red squirrel paused along a fence to enjoy the early morning sun. – Stephen Dafoe Photo.

Bohemian Waxwing. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A small group of tundra swans flew over Morinville on Tuesday morning. – Stephen Dafoe Photo