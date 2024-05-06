Morinville Legion awards student poster contest winners

The Royal Canadian Legion (RCL) Br. 176 Morinville awarded students from Ecole Citadelle of Legal and Four Winds Public School of Morinville for their outstanding local-level achievements in the RCL National Youth Remembrance Contest.

RCL 176 President Maxine Butt said in more than five decades, the Morinville RCL has taken great pride in sponsoring the annual Poster and Literary Contest, which is open to all students enrolled in the Canadian School Division.

Butt went on to say that participation in these contests aligns seamlessly with their primary objective of cultivating and preserving the tradition of Remembrance.

The eleven recipients received a Certificate of Recognition and monetary award for their outstanding achievement in First, Second and Third place.

RCL 1st Vice President Bob Peterson, Secretary/Treasurer Cassy Clouter, and Sgt-at-Arms Randy Rechner assisted with the presentations. Also in attendance were teacher Melanie Thibault of Ecole Citadelle, Leanne Ryder of Four Winds School and parents and friends.

In the Poster Black & White Junior Division 1st place was Alexandre Dumoulin.

In the Poster Colour Junior Division 1st Place was Sienna de Champlain.

In the Poster Colour Intermediate Division 1st Place was Erica Thorne.

In the Literary Intermediate Division 1st place was Kaleigha Kinjerski.

An attempt has been made to blank posters and essays to protect the work of the students.

The Royal Canadian Legion (RCL) Br. 176 Morinville awarded students from Ecole Citadelle of Legal and Four Winds Public School of Morinville for their outstanding local-level achievements in the RCL National Youth Remembrance Contest. Ecole Citadelle recipients with RCL Secretary/Treas. Cassy Clouter, Pres Maxine Butt, teacher Melanie Thibault and RCL 1st Vice Bob Peterson. Front row Alexandre D. Huck H., Alexi A..Jorja M., Sienna De and Jaxx K. – Lucie Roy Photo

Four Winds recipients with RCL Secretary/Treas. Cassy Clouter, President Maxine Butt, teacher Leanne Ryder and 1st Vice Pres. Bob Peterson. Front row Erica T., Kash R., Zoe K., Grace M. and Kaleigha K. – Lucie Roy Photo

1st Place Poster Black & White Junior Div by Alexandre D. – Lucie Roy Photo

RCL Pres. Maxine Butt., 1st Place in the Poster Colour Intermediate Div Erica T. and RCl Secretary/ Treas. Cassy Clouter. – Lucie Roy Photo

RCL Pres. Maxine Butt, 1st place winner in the Colour Poster Junior Div Sienna de C. and RCL Secretary Treas. Cassy Clouter. – Lucie Roy Photo

RCL Pres Maxine Butt, First Place recipient in the Literary Intermediate Div. Kaleigha K. and RCL Secretary/Trea Cassy Clouter. – Lucie Roy Photo