Roseridge hosting free Regional Household Hazardous Waste Roundup in Morinville

Roseridge Landfill Commission Recycling Coordinator Fred Cosgrove displays some materials accepted at the Household Hazardous Waste Roundup in Morinville on Saturday, May 11.

submitted by Roserdige Landfill Commission

As spring blooms around us, it’s the ideal moment to bid farewell to those cans, jars, and bottles of cleaning solutions, old paint, and other Household Hazardous Waste products accumulated over the year.

Roseridge Landfill Commission is hosting the first of two Household Hazardous Waste and Electronics Roundups for 2023. The upcoming event occurs at the Morinville Leisure Centre parking lot on Saturday, May 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This free event is open to the entire Sturgeon County Region, regardless of where participants live, and participants do not need a landfill permit.

Roseridge Landfill Commission Executive Director Susan Berry said Roseridge has taken on the collection role from the municipalities to support a regional effort and collaboration. “Rather than each municipality duplicating the service and offering it on their own, we’re doing it on behalf of the entire region,” she said of the twice-a-year collection events.

The Commission recommends that residents safely store their household hazardous waste on their property for these regional events, where they can dispose of it for free.

“These events help us keep these items out of the landfill,” Berry said, noting Roseridge currently holds spring and fall events.

Household hazardous waste products include acetone, ant/wasp spray, barbeque starters, antifreeze, car waxes and polishes, glues, hair colouring, aerosol hair spray, nail polish remover, paint thinners, rechargeable batteries, shoe polish, spa and pool chemicals, weed killers, and windshield washer solutions.

Household cleaners regarded as household hazardous waste include abrasive cleaners, aerosol air fresheners, all-purpose cleaners, ammonia, bleach, disinfectants, drain cleaners, fabric softeners, glass cleaners, laundry starch, laundry stain removers, mildew removers, oven cleaners, rug and upholstery cleaners, toilet cleaners, and tub and tile cleaners.

“If you are unsure, bring it,” Berry said of the May 11 event, noting the default should be to bring everything.

In addition to household hazardous waste, the event will include an electronics roundup, where they will accept anything with a plug, from old hair dryers to television sets.

“It’s convenient, in town, and completely free,” Berry said. “Stop in and bring it, even if you have one or two items. Bring those one or two items and keep them out of the landfill.”

Roseridge is opening its new and improved facility in the fall but anticipates continuing the HHW twice a year as a free event for all residents.

Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) programs are still unfolding within the province.

“We are still working on an acceptable list of materials for year-round collection when the new facility opens,” Berry explained. “We may not know the details until we conclude negotiations with the Producer Responsibility Organizations under EPR.”

Roseridge Landfill Commission is a regional partnership between Bon Accord, Gibbons, Legal, Morinville, Sturgeon County, and Redwater.