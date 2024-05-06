Sturgeon County Celebrates Community Spirit at Sweets and Strings Volunteer Event

by Lucie Roy, Community Contributor

The Sturgeon County Sweets and Strings Volunteer Appreciation Event took place Thursday, May 2. More than 120 volunteers representing more than 42 local community groups and not-for-profit organizations were in attendance.

Members of the Morinville Community High School (MCHS) Chamber Choir played music as the guests arrived, and Emcee and event organizer Community Development Coordinator Elene Hartman and Community Development Supervisor Marg Clark welcomed the volunteers as they entered.

Sturgeon County Mayor Alanna Hnatiw, Councillors Dan Derouin, Kristin Toms, Matthew McLennan, Neal Comeau and Deanna Stang were in attendance.

Mayor Hnatiw spoke of the more than 15,418 volunteer hours provided by the seniors`groups and nonprofits. Hnatiw said, “Time is our most precious non-renewable resource. Time is priceless.”

Also acknowledged was Marg Clark for over 17 years of service to Sturgeon County.

Similar to last year, Sturgeon County recognized community organizations and the value they provide to the County once again. A PowerPoint presentation featured the organizations with their accomplishments, their events, plans and projects along with photos of their activities.

Legal Club 60 Roses President George Prefontaine spoke of its 50 anniversary taking place later this May.

A new not-for-profit introduced this year is Voices of Villeneuve.

On Sept. 9, 2023, residents enjoyed a well-attended block party, providing an opportunity for many to connect over food and sunshine. The new organization is currently waiting for Corporate Registries to complete its application. It has many plans for the future, including seeing Villeneuve become a community that is inclusive and welcoming to new residents.

Artwork by students of Morinville and Sturgeon were on every table as well as a larger display. MCHS cooking class students provided the sweets and refreshments. There was also a special cookie at every table setting.

Neighborhood Development Coordinator Chantal Firmaniuk and the Youth Leadership Group presented the Building Blocks Volunteer Award. The two recipients this year were Rachel Peterson Becker of Garrison Edmonton and Rose Apuada of the Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation.

The evening’s entertainment was provided by Silk and Strings Aerial Violinist Melanie Doderai.

Silks and Strings Aerial Violinist Melanie Doderai. – Lucie Roy Photo

Event organizer and Emcee Community Development Coordinator Elene Hartman with Community Development Supervisor Marg Clark. Clark was acknowledged for her more than 17 years of service in support of the community at the Sturgeon County Sweets and Strings Volunteer Appreciation Event, held on Thursday, May 2 at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre. – Lucie Roy Photo

Greetings at the door with event organizers and volunteers. – Lucie Roy Photo

Sturgeon County Mayor Alanna Hnatiw with members of the Rendez Vous. – Lucie Roy Photo

Building Blocks Volunteer Award recipient Rose Apuada, a cook at JMMF, Youth Leadership Group members Daphnee Boivin, Morin Shijo, Neighborhood Development Coordinator Chantal Firmaniuk, Youth members Norah Boivin and Phillip Boivin. – Lucie Roy Photo

Bon Accord Golden Gems members Sharon Blais, Barb Gunderson and Pam Zemlek. – Lucie Roy Photo

Members of the Legal Club 60 Roses. – Lucie Roy Photo

Building Blocks Volunteer Award recipient Rachel Peterson Becker, Norah Boivin and Chantal Firmaniuk. – Lucie Roy Photo

Sturgeon Rural Crime Watch. – Lucie Roy Photo

Some of the student art on display. – Lucie Roy Photo