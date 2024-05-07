From Ballet to Hip Hop: Morinville’s Dance Connection Recital Promises Spectacular Showcase of Local Talent

More than 100 local and area dancers from Morinville’s Dance Connection will showcase their talents in a year-end recital at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre on Saturday, May 11. – submitted photos

by Stephen Dafoe

More than 100 local and area dancers from Morinville’s Dance Connection will showcase their talents in a year-end recital at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre on Saturday, May 11. There will be two performances, one at 11 a.m. and one at 12:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12 in advance at the dance studio and $17 at the door, and all are invited to see the show.

“This is our year-end recital wrapping up a fun and busy year of dancing,” explained Morinville Dance Connection owner Cindy Dewing in an email interview with MorinvilleNews.com. “All the festivals and competitions have now been completed with great success. [There are] so many things to be proud about, lots of memories to look back on and already looking forward to next year’s excitements.”

This Saturday’s two recital performances will showcase a wide variety of dance styles and something a little special.

“We have dancers from the age of three all the way up to 18 years old and graduating,” Dewing said. “Our dancers perform in all genres of dance such as ballet, tap, jazz, hip hop, lyrical and musical theatre. We were also invited back to be the half-time performers for the Harlem Globetrotters for the 5th time this year! Our dancers have been working on their routines all year. It is incredible to see the immense growth in our dancers from their first practices to the final performance.”

Dance Connection is hoping to see the auditorium full for both performances and invite the community to join them on Saturday, May 11.

“We always do our year-end recital on Mother’s Day weekend, as we believe there’s no better way to celebrate that day than with family and friends while enjoying local youth showcasing their talent, skills, and hard work and witnessing first-hand what love and passion for dance look like,” Dewing said. “We encourage any families interested in dance to come to the recital to see the final product of a year of hard work by our dancers.”