Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

Below are some shots captured over the past week.

Around Town

Line painting was underway on 100 Avenue on Tuesday, May 21. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Oilers pride was on full display on this work truck spotted on Grandin Drive on May 21. The puck dropped at 6:30 p.m. May 23 for game one of round three against Dallas. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Look Up

Tuesday night’s moon was 92.43% illuminated. The full moon (flower moon) is May 23. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A common gackle in flight at Heritage Lake. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A yellow-headed blackbird sits on a branch at Heritage Lake. – Stephen Dafoe Photo