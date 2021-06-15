Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

Above: Tiger swallowtail butterfly on French lilacs. – Stephen Dafoe Photos

Photographer Mick Mahon Jr. was one of many vendors at the farmers’ market Sunday.

The market runs on Sundays from noon until 4 pm by the old arena on 104 street.

The Chamber is currently promoting Small Business Sundays in connection with the market.

Joanne Deveau sent us this shot of a lonely cloud over Morinville.

The first wall went up on Saturday for the new development at the southwest corner of 100 Ave and 107 St. former site of the St. Andrew’s Anglican Church and across from the Shell Station. More walls went up on Sunday. The Atlas Crossing will be a single-story, three-bay building with 16 parking spaces and the entrance from 107 St. with office, retail and medical tenants. – Lucy Roy Photo



Local photographer Don Boutilier sent us these great shots of a blue heron in flight.

Morinville Community High School (MCHS) lawn signs are out. On Sunday morning Jaiken Ralph and Juniper Christopherson posed with their respective lawn signs. This year MCHS has 125 grads. MCHS Principal Don Hinks said the Grade 12 graduates of MCHS will be acknowledged at two different ceremonies at the school gym in accordance with AHS regulations. – Lucy Roy Photo Laura Bertrand sent this photo of another grad sign.

A bee and a ladybug working on the same Rosebush. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Mick Mahon Jr. sent us this shot of the storm that passed through on June 5th. You can see more of his work at the Farmers’ Market on Sunday.

The Heritage Lake stocking with 2050 Rainbow trout averaging 21 cm and 104 grams took place Monday morning.