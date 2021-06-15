Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

Above: Tiger swallowtail butterfly on French lilacs. – Stephen Dafoe Photos
Photographer Mick Mahon Jr. was one of many vendors at the farmers’ market Sunday.
The market runs on Sundays from noon until 4 pm by the old arena on 104 street.
The Chamber is currently promoting Small Business Sundays in connection with the market.
Joanne Deveau sent us this shot of a lonely cloud over Morinville.
The first wall went up on Saturday for the new development at the southwest corner of 100 Ave and 107 St. former site of the St. Andrew’s Anglican Church and across from the Shell Station. More walls went up on Sunday. The Atlas Crossing will be a single-story, three-bay building with 16 parking spaces and the entrance from 107 St. with office, retail and medical tenants. – Lucy Roy Photo
Local photographer Don Boutilier sent us these great shots of a blue heron in flight.
Morinville Community High School (MCHS) lawn signs are out. On Sunday morning Jaiken Ralph and Juniper Christopherson posed with their respective lawn signs. This year MCHS has 125 grads. MCHS Principal Don Hinks said the Grade 12 graduates of MCHS will be acknowledged at two different ceremonies at the school gym in accordance with AHS regulations. – Lucy Roy Photo
Laura Bertrand sent this photo of another grad sign.
A bee and a ladybug working on the same Rosebush. – Stephen Dafoe Photo
Mick Mahon Jr. sent us this shot of the storm that passed through on June 5th. You can see more of his work at the Farmers’ Market on Sunday.
The Heritage Lake stocking with 2050 Rainbow trout averaging 21 cm and 104 grams took place Monday morning.
Brandon Arnett, Fisheries Technician delivered the fish from the Cold Lake Fish Hatchery. – Lucy Roy Photos
Heritage Place Lodge Activities Coordinator Courtney Farmer made a call out to the community for a Puppy Parade for the Lodge residents. The community came through in a big way with a very successful parade that took place Monday afternoon. The seniors were very happy to see so many dogs and get a small outdoor outing at the same time. – Lucy Roy Photo
Paula Nolte came out to see her tomato plants and to meet one of the dogs. Nolte was very happy to speak of her tomato plants, a friend’s small garden and that she will turn 102 years in July. – Lucy Roy Photo
The sun starting to set behind the clouds Sunday night.
