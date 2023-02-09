Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

Here are some photos from the past week taken by our cameras and yours
Tammy Bovay sent us this great photo taken Monday night.
The Niche Hair Studio held the grand opening of their new salon on Feb. 2. The salon is located on 100 Street above Morinville Sports. – Morinville Chamber Photo
The Morinville Junior B Jets ended their 2022-2023 regular season at home Sunday night, squaring off against the Edmonton Royals. In that contest, the Jets emerged with an 11-3 win over the Royals, their ninth consecutive win. – Stephen Dafoe Photo
The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Medal was presented to veteran Peter (Pete) Marwick by Dale Nally, MLA Morinville-St. Albert at the Queen Elizabeth Building in Edmonton. Marwick served in the military for 34 years and has continued to serve and assist the veterans in the local communities and is very active in the remembrance of those buried overseas. You can read the full story here. – Submitted Photo
Movement Dance Studio in Morinville held two kolomeyka Ukrainian dance events over the weekend. – Stephen Dafoe Photo
Saturday’s moon was at 99.04% illumination with a tilt of 188.19°. Sunday’s full moon was called the Snow Moon. Clouds prevented us from capturing the full moon. – Stephen Dafoe Photo
The Morinville Community High School (MCHS) Cheer team returned from Athabasca on Feb. 4 with four first-place finishes. MCHS took first place in Game Day and All-Girl Division for their zone and the CheerFest competition overall. On Monday, the team was back to the first of two practices this week. This April, the school will host Cheer Provincials. You can read the full story here. – Stephen Dafoe Photo
The Morinville Kings are leading Devon 2-1 in a best-of-five opening playoff series. Game 4 will be played on the road Saturday night, and game five – if needed – will take place on Sunday, Feb. 12 in Morinville at 7 p.m – Stephen Dafoe Photo
