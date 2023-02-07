Morinville veteran recipient of Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Medal

by Lucie Roy (photos courtesy Peter and Marlene Marwick)

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Medal was presented to veteran Peter (Pete) Marwick by Dale Nally, MLA Morinville-St. Albert at the Queen Elizabeth Building in Edmonton.

Marwick served in the military for 34 years and has continued to serve and assist the veterans in the local communities and is very active in the remembrance of those buried overseas.

He volunteers on a daily basis with Candles of Remembrance fundraising to send funds to Groesbeek Canadian War Cemetery (located 8 km southeast of Nijmegen in the Netherlands) to purchase candles. For all donations, the sponsors receive a Certificate of Appreciation from the Chairman of the Foundation.

Marwick started to help with the Candles of Remembrance after talking with the CEO of the organization that started the candles, “Stichting Lichtjesavond Groesbeek.” He has been with the organization for five years and is currently the only Canadian to help with the veterans who are interred there. Marwick says he remembers them even though many have forgotten them.

His work with the Candles of Remembrance is recognized and listed on the Government of Canada Veterans Affairs website under their Calendar of Events.

At the cemetery, 2619 lights will be lit again, on Saturday, December 24, 2023 at 4.30 p.m., as a tribute to the soldiers who gave their lives for our freedom.

The Groesbeek Canadian War Cemetery and Memorial is a WWII Commonwealth War Graves Commission Cemetery in the Netherlands. Of the total 2,619 burials, 2338 are Canadian soldiers.

Marwick also volunteers with the Edmonton Veterans Food Bank once a month to deliver food to underprivileged veterans.

He also volunteers with legions to search local cemeteries for veterans’ graves so flags may be placed there in November.

Marwick is President of the Canadian Army Veterans Motorcycle Unit in Edmonton and volunteers to raise funds for Valor Place. Valor Place is a home away from home for out-of-town military, police and first responders and their families to stay for free when they are in Edmonton for medical procedures.