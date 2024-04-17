Government looking for members of health care advisory committees

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

The Government of Alberta is looking to Albertans to apply to be a part of new advisory councils it says are dedicated to improving healthcare in their communities.

Following on plans last November to refocus on improving overall outcomes for the province’s healthcare system, the government says it is proceeding with plans to ensure local voices were heard.

The government is creating 12 regional advisory councils, and one Indigenous advisory council to ensure regional voices and perspectives are part of the health care system. Each council will consist of a maximum of 16 members., 22 for indigenous council. Membership is sought for Albertans of varying lived and professional experiences, as well as Albertans receiving health care services, healthcare workers, community leaders and municipal representatives. There will be a mix of appointed and public members to both councils and advisory council members will be reimbursed for travel to council meetings.

“We need to do a better job of listening to local communities about their health care needs. As we continue to refocus Alberta’s healthcare system, we are taking steps to ensure the diverse perspectives of Albertans, including First Nations, Métis and Inuit people, are represented and that the unique challenges of each region and community are addressed,” said Health Minister Adriana LaGrange. “Improving local decision-making and listening to regional advice will help build a stronger, unified health care system that responds to the needs of the communities it serves.”

The province says each council will directly advise the Government of Alberta and the new primary care, acute care, continuing care and mental health and addiction – Recovery Alberta – organizations on clinical, capital and workforce planning in their regions.

Those interested in joining one of the regional advisory councils or the Indigenous advisory council can apply online by Apr. 30 for 2024 appointment consideration.