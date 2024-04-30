Proposed Food Truck Bylaw Faces Scrutiny in Morinville Council Meeting

A proposed bylaw that would strictly regulate where food trucks can and cannot operate was deemed too rigid by the council, who have sent it back for revisions ahead of further consideration. – File photo

by Colin Smith

Do food trucks need to be regulated in Morinville?

If so, how and to what extent?

Council members were dealing with those questions following the introduction of a Mobile Vendor Bylaw at their regular meeting on Tuesday, Apr. 23.

The draft bylaw was presented by Economic Development Officer Stephen Novak, and came with the recommendation that council pass first and second reading of it.

However, council members generally found the proposed bylaw unappealing, so rather than being given first and second consideration, it was referred to a future meeting.

In his report to council, Novak noted that in recent years there has been an increase in the number of mobile vendors, specifically food trucks, that want to operate in Morinville.

There have also been questions internally and from interested mobile vendors about what regulations there are.

Novak said the bylaw’s purpose is to provide a clear and enforceable regulatory framework and streamline operations on select public properties.

It is intended to support vendor operations while balancing that with the interests of Morinville’s brick-and-mortar businesses.

Presently food trucks and other mobile vendors require a Morinville business licence but the town has no regulations dealing with their operations in particular.

The proposed bylaw includes mobile vendor definitions and sets out where and when they are able to operate.

They would specifically be allowed in three pre-approved public locations: the skate park, the baseball diamond, and the splash park and outdoor rink area.

Otherwise, food trucks may only operate in road right-of-ways if the operation is moving and using intermittent stops to make sales. An example would be an ice cream truck travelling through a neighbourhood.

Food trucks would not be able to operate in the road right-of-ways along 100 Street and 100 Avenue.

An exception would be if they are operating as part of a special event that has obtained a temporary road closure.

Food trucks can set up on private property if they have written authorization from the property owner, authorization that must be produced upon demand of a peace officer or development officer.

If operating on town-owned land mobile vendors are required to hold $2,000,000 in liability insurance and to show proof of that upon request.

Novak said the Morinville and District Chamber of Commerce was consulted on the bylaw and is supportive of it.

A number of councillors expressed concern about rigorous regulations for food trucks, considering the benefits they may also provide to the town.

“I understand a lot of the businesses we have brought in here have been attracted through that process and have stayed here and built brick-and-mortar businesses,” said Mayor Simon Boersma. “I am wondering if we are blocking further growth in our community by blocking off all those roadways.”

Councillor Stephen Dafoe cited the example of a food truck situated by Sturgeon Brewing that went on to open brick-and-mortar premises in the same location.

“I get what we’re trying to do here, give a little bit of protectionism to our businesses,” he said. However, I think we might be missing some opportunities.”

“Nobody has explained what’s broken,” said Councillor Ray White. “Has this been an ongoing problem? I don’t see what’s broken.”

In the end, council passed a motion by Deputy Mayor Jen Anheliger referring the bylaw to a future meeting.

The motion directed the administration to amend the draft before bringing it back to council, dropping the provisions relating to the use of the road right-of-ways along 100 Street and 100 Avenue.