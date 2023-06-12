Movement Dance Studio wraps up its first year

submitted by Movement Dance Studio

Movement Dance Studio had a triumphant end to its first official dance season this past Saturday, June 10th. Running three shows full of talented dancers ages two to adult; they were thrilled to share their talents with the community.

We are also very proud to share that we had two fall season scholarships for next year to cover costs for tuition, costumes and festival fees.

Our first recipient was Indy Ferguson, who was awarded the Drayden Insurance full-year tuition scholarship.

The second recipient of the RT Septic and Water Systems scholarship award was given to Evelyn Balanko (photo not available).

The crowd cheered and roared, and we’re very proud of their dancers. Needless to say, it was a very successful first year, and Movement Dance Studio could not be more excited to be embarking on its second full season in September.

Shout out to the Town of Morinville and Sturgeon County for their continued support of our new community Dance Studio.

Below is a gallery of shots from the day.