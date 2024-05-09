Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

Below is this week’s collection of shots taken in and around town.

AROUND TOWN

The Sew Day group poses for a group photo at the Morinville Rendez-Vous Centre on Friday, May 3. The group of sewing and quilting enthusiasts has their bi-annual three-day retreat coming up in June. You can read our full story on this group here. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Military vehicles from 1 Service Battalion made their way from North Edmonton along the highways to Morinville on Friday, May 3, where they set up near Skyline Diamonds to serve soldier lunch before moving on. The training verifies that all equipment and soldiers are ready to deploy, with short notice, on operations throughout the summer, including assisting during wildfire season. The military exercise took the Battalion through Fort Saskatchewan, St. Albert, Gibbons, Bon Accord, Morinville and North Edmonton. – Stephen Dafoe Photos

Morinville resident Brian Johnston and his dog Jimmy were out for a leisurely ride and jog around the trail at the Morinville Fish & Game Association Pond on Friday, May 3. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Three-and-a-half-year-old Theodore East stands on the bumper deck of Morinville Fire Department’s Ladder 4 during an open house at the Don Found fire Station on Wed. May 8. Emergency Preparedness Week ran May 5 to 11, and the Morinville Fire Department open house promoted helping families prepare for a 72-hour emergency. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Walter Smith, who turns three in June, may still be far too young to drive, but it didn’t stop him from pretending to take the wheel of Morinville’s Ladder 4 during an open house at the Don Found fire Station on Wed. May 8. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A trio of Dalmatians attended the open house at the Don Found Fire Station in Morinville during Emergency Preparedness Week. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Attendees at the Morinville fire Department open house had the opportunity to learn about what goes into a 72-hour emergency kit. – Stephen Dafoe Photos

LEGION POSTER CONTEST WINNERS

The Royal Canadian Legion (RCL) Br. 176 Morinville awarded students from Ecole Citadelle of Legal and Four Winds Public School of Morinville for their outstanding local-level achievements in the RCL National Youth Remembrance Contest. Ecole Citadelle recipients with RCL Secretary/Treas. Cassy Clouter, Pres Maxine Butt, teacher Melanie Thibault and RCL 1st Vice Bob Peterson. Front row Alexandre D. Huck H., Alexi A..Jorja M., Sienna De and Jaxx K. – Lucie Roy Photo

Four Winds recipients with RCL Secretary/Treas. Cassy Clouter, President Maxine Butt, teacher Leanne Ryder and 1st Vice Pres. Bob Peterson. Front row Erica T., Kash R., Zoe K., Grace M. and Kaleigha K. – Lucie Roy Photo

1st Place Poster Black & White Junior Div by Alexandre D. – Lucie Roy Photo

RCL Pres. Maxine Butt., 1st Place in the Poster Colour Intermediate Div Erica T. and RCl Secretary/ Treas. Cassy Clouter. – Lucie Roy Photo

RCL Pres. Maxine Butt, 1st place winner in the Colour Poster Junior Div Sienna de C. and RCL Secretary Treas. Cassy Clouter. – Lucie Roy Photo

RCL Pres Maxine Butt, First Place recipient in the Literary Intermediate Div. Kaleigha K. and RCL Secretary/Trea Cassy Clouter. – Lucie Roy Photo

AROUND THE REGION

On Sunday, May 5, Red Dress Day, more than 25 red dresses were hanging from the trees at the intersection of Hwy 28 Twp Rd 562 and Rge Rd 240 in Bon Accord, as well as along the highway and a few in town. Red Dress Day is held each year on May 5. On this day, the spirits of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Children, girls (MMIWG) and Two Spirit People are honoured. From April 30 through May 9, a local family in Bon Accord will display red dresses throughout the community to raise awareness and recognize this important day. People across North America hang red dresses in private and public spaces to remember missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls in solidarity with family members and loved ones. Sturgeon County Mayor Alanna Hnatiw also proclaimed May 5, 2024, as Red Dress Day in Sturgeon County as an expression of a commitment to awareness and change and to honour the lives of those who have been affected. The origin of the day goes back to 2010 when Metis artist Jamie Black initiated the Red Dress Project. – Lucie Roy Photos

The Riviere Qui Barre (RQB) Volunteer Appreciation and Book Launch took place at the RQB arena on Saturday, May 4. Members of the RQB History Committee and volunteers who helped make Wheels of Time Volume 2 a reality gather for a photo. Absent from photo Joanne Byfield. You can read our full story here. – Lucie Roy Photo

Silks and Strings Aerial Violinist Melanie Doderai performs during the Sturgeon County Sweets and Strings Volunteer Appreciation Event, held at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre on Thursday, May 2. You can read our full coverage here. – Lucie Roy Photo

Event organizer and Emcee Community Development Coordinator Elene Hartman with Community Development Supervisor Marg Clark. Clark was acknowledged for her more than 17 years of service in support of the community at the Sturgeon County Sweets and Strings Volunteer Appreciation Event, held on Thursday, May 2 at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre. You can read our full coverage here. – Lucie Roy Photo

The 41st Annual Used Book Fair, Plant and Bake Sale was held on May 3 and 4 at the RQB Arena. In its 41st year, it received more than 15,000 books covering all age groups and interest levels. For the history buffs there was a book titled Preserving the Future, the story behind the St. Albert Research Station. Another book of interest was The Edmonton Trader, Published in 1963 with maps of the Prairies in 1875, Edmonton hamlet in 1879, settlements near Edmonton during the 1885 Rebellion and more. It covers the story of John A. McDougall. Hard-to-find history books included the two-volume set of Turning the Pages of Time, a history of Nampa and its surrounding district. For the military enthusiast a book on Portage La Prairie- covering fifty years of flying from 1940-1990. All of the money raised goes to the Camilla School Library. An estimated 1000 people went through on the two days of the event. The sale raised more than $3500 for the library. – Lucie Roy Photos

BIRDS AND BEASTS

A muskrat, known for its streamlined body and webbed feet ideal for aquatic life, pauses during its lunch break at Heritage Lake. With a diet primarily consisting of aquatic vegetation like cattails, water lilies, and rushes, these industrious rodents play a crucial role in wetland ecosystems by helping to control plant growth and creating habitats for other species. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

An American Coot at Heritage Lake. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A common loon spreads its wings at Heritage Lake. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A marbled godwit stands on the shoreline of Heritage Lake. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A red-necked grebe swims on the Morinville Fish and Game Association pond. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Red-winged blackbird female preparing to build a news. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A male red-winged blackbird takes flight. – Stephen Dafoe Photo