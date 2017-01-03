by Lucie Roy

Morinville News Correspondent

January 2017 marks the start of the 150th Anniversary of Confederation and Canada has a long tradition of issuing commemorative medals to recognize national milestones, from the Centennial Medal of 1967 to the Canada 125 Medal. Next year will be a break from this tradition.

As Canadians prepare to celebrate the 150th anniversary as a country, the federal government will not proceed with a commemorative medal for the 150th anniversary of Confederation.

In correspondence received by Morinville News from the Ministry of Canadian Heritage regarding a medal, the ministry said the Government of Canada would recognize the contributions of many hardworking Canadians throughout 2017.

“There are currently no plans for a commemorative medal program; however, the significant contributions of many great Canadians will be highlighted through a wide range of projects that will be announced in due course,” said Tim Warmington, Advisor, Media Relations Services, in his response. “Through Community and Signature project funding, the federal government is empowering and encouraging Canadians everywhere to engage their families, their friends and their neighbours to make 2017 a year-long celebration of the best that Canada has to offer.”

The Government of Canada has issued many commemorative medals in the past, including the King George V Jubilee Medal issued in 1935 to mark the 25th year of the accession of King George V to the throne, the King George VI Coronation Medal issued in 1937, and the Queen Elizabeth II Coronation Medal in 1953. Additional Medals have included the Canadian Centennial Medal in 1967, the Queen Elizabeth II Silver Jubilee Medal in 1977, and the 125th Anniversary of the Confederation of Canada Medal in 1992.

Legion strikes Canada 150 Medal

The Royal Canadian Legion has struck a limited edition medal to commemorate Canada’s 150 Anniversary. It is available to all Legion and Ladies Auxiliary members and is authorized to be worn on all Legion and Ladies Auxiliary uniforms as of Jan. 1, 2017. The metal components are polished gold plated with hard enamel accents. The medal comes in a custom made box suitable for presentation. It sells for $25 per medal.

