by Morinville News Staff

After serving the country for 35 years, Commanding Officer of the Alberta RCMP – Deputy Commissioner Marianne Ryan has announced her retirement. Ryan has held the position for the past three years. Mar, 3 will be her final day as Commanding Officer.

“I have been truly privileged to serve as the Commanding Officer of the Alberta RCMP for over the past three years,” said D/Commr. Marianne Ryan, “Every day I am in absolute awe of the outstanding work, dedicated service and very high level of commitment to public safety that our employees provide in all of our units and detachments across this great province.”

Ryan has served in three provinces over her three decades plus career: Manitoba, British Columbia, and Alberta. She has held a wide variety of positions in the Force including Officer in Charge of the Vancouver Integrated Proceeds of Crime Section, Chief Officer for Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia, and Criminal Operations Officer for the Alberta RCMP.

The processes to name a successor for Ryan has begun. The RCMP anticipate a new Commanding Officer will be named before D/Commr. Ryan’s final day with the Force in March.

Comments

comments