Two men are dead after a traffic fatality Tuesday night.

Redwater RCMP responded to a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 643 and 825 east of Gibbons around 6 p.m. Jan. 9.

Police say a car was travelling northbound on Highway 825 when it stopped and then proceeded through the intersection. While proceeding through the intersection, a truck travelling eastbound on Highway 643 collided with the car.

The male driver of the car was pronounced deceased at the scene. The passenger, a 38-year-old male from Edmonton, was also pronounced deceased while being transported to hospital by EMS. The lone occupant of the truck, a 48-year-old male from Redwater, suffered non-life injuries.

RCMP say traffic was diverted for several hours Tuesday night while local members and an RCMP Collision Analyst conducted the investigation.

Police are not releasing the names of the deceased males.

The investigation is ongoing.

