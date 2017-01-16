by Morinville News Staff

The Jets 3-1 win over the Beverly Warriors at home Sunday night maintained the Junior B club’s seat atop the Capital Junior Hockey League’s West Division.

The Jets 22-6-4 record has earned them 48 points this season, four points ahead of the North Edmonton Red Wings who have played one less game this season.

And as far as the dominance of the West Division is concerned, it’s purely a contest between the Jets and Red Wings. With 38 points and five games left, it’s unlikely the Beverly Warriors will catch up to the Red Wings, let alone the Jets.

The Jets play two games this week. A road trip to face the Edmonton Royals Friday night, and a home game against Beaumont Sunday at 6:45 p.m.

The Jets final game of the regular season will be a Tuesday night home game Feb. 7 at 8:30 p.m.

