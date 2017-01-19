The Morinville Learning Centre is ecstatic to announce we received acceptance into the Breakfast Club of Canada this Fall. Beginning late November, because of this partnership, we were able to start our Breakfast Program.

At no cost to the students, we now are able to offer a hot breakfast, prepared by Teacher/volunteer Mary Welke and students, on Mondays and Thursdays. Throughout the week, continental breakfast options are available on a continuous basis. In early December we received a large number of various kitchen equipment from the Breakfast

Club of Canada. These essentials include mixing bowls, frying pans, baking dishes, etc. To purchase the food, a monetary grant is provided to the Centre on a quarterly basis.

The response from students has been encouraging! Students are involved in everything from planning the meals, to preparation and cooking. We are bringing awareness to our students of the importance and value a nutritious morning meal brings.

– Morinville Learning Centre

