The RCMP has been involved in an ongoing drug investigation in Strathcona County since October, 2016, during the course of which some quantities of heroin were seized and found to contain the extremely dangerous and potentially lethal drug, Carfentanil.

The samples of the substance which police believed to be heroin at the time they were seized were sent for analysis to Health Canada. The analysis was completed by Health Canada and received by the RCMP yesterday which confirmed that the seized substance is heroin. Noted in the analysis was the presence of Carfentanil in the heroin.

Carfentanil is listed under Schedule 1 of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) and is an analogue version of the synthetic opioid analgesic Fentanyl, however it is approximately 100 times stronger than Fentanyl (which is itself approximately 100 times more powerful than morphine). It is extremely harmful and even the tiniest of particles could prove lethal. A dose of 20 micro grams of Carfentanil would be fatal to a person.

Illegal drugs containing opioids such as carfentanil and heroin, as well as any illegal drug, are not tested during the manufacturing process nor do the meet any safety standards. In addition, the conditions under which these illegal drugs are processed are not controlled and may be contaminated with other substances and drugs. In short, these products can lead to serious personal injuries and, in some cases, death.

This information is being sent out for public awareness and safety. This investigation is still ongoing and further details will be provided when they become available.

