by Morinville News Staff

The Morinville Jets 6-5 win over Beaumont Sunday night gave the Jets their West Division top slot once again, and a one-point lead over the North Edmonton Red Wings who momentarily unseated the Jets with one more game played than Morinville.

Sunday night’s home-ice contest saw the Jets leading 2-1 but trailing 4-3 after two. Three of Beaumont’s four goals were earned on the powerplay.

But the Jets rebounded in the third to pull ahead with another three in a row to bring the contest to 6-4 in their favour. Beaumont narrowed the gap by one with a final goal with 24 seconds left on the clock.

The Jets are on the road Wednesday to face the Mustangs and return home Sunday night for a 6:45 p.m. game against second-place North Edmonton Red Wings.

The Jets end the regular season with a Sunday road game against the Bruins Feb. 5 and a Tuesday night home game against the Mustangs Feb. 7 at 8:30 p.m.

Comments

comments