by Morinville News Staff

The Veterinary Profession Amendment Act came into effect Feb. 1, ensuring both veterinarians and veterinary technologists adhere to rules on registration, advertising, illegal practices, and continuing education.

The province says the Alberta Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) is one of 23 self-governing Professional Regulatory Organizations whose governing legislation is overseen by Alberta Labour. The AVMA governs veterinarians and veterinary technologists under the Veterinary Profession Act.

The province says the amendments create a protected title for the veterinary technologists who support veterinarians in caring for and assisting in the treatment of animals.

The changes will allow Alberta veterinary technologists to fully participate and vote on the Alberta Veterinary Medical Association’s governing council and disciplinary committees. Additionally, the amendments require new and newly renovated veterinary clinics to pass inspection before opening for business.

“Veterinarians and veterinary technologists play an important role in the care of our pets and animals,” said Minister of Labour Christina Gray. “With these changes, Albertans can be confident that their animals are receiving the best care possible from veterinary professionals that are properly trained, provide safe and competent services, and comply with the highest professional standards.”

Dr. Darrell Dalton, Registrar for the Alberta Veterinary Medical Association said the association is pleased to have the Veterinary Profession Amendment Act in force.

“The association supports the increased engagement of technologists in governance, accountability of registered veterinary technologists through the complaints process, as well as updates to practice inspection standards that this bill provides,” Dalton said.

