Although Canadian tobacco use and smoking rates are at some of the lowest levels, studies show youth and young adults continue to smoke.

A 2015 Canadian Tobacco, Alcohol, and Drugs Survey showed overall cigarette smoking prevalence dropped to an all-time low of 13% in 2015; however, statistics show most current adult daily smokers began smoking before the age of 18.

Health Canada and the Canadian Cancer Society are teaming up for their fourth Break It Off tobacco cessation campaign and tour in the hopes of reducing youth smoking.

“Every year, thousands of Canadians die from preventable illnesses related to smoking, and thousands of young Canadians start smoking,” said The Honourable Jane Philpott, Minister of Health. “This is unacceptable. Successful programs such as Break It Off are such an important tool in our fight against smoking as they help deliver the message that quitting smoking is possible and that help is available.”

The Break It Off campaign encourages youth to go and stay smoke-free. The government says the 2017 campaign builds on successes from the last three years, aiming to get young adults involved through a series of interactive activities and events at Canadian university and college campuses.

The tour began Jan. 31 at La Cité Collégiale in Ottawa and will travel across the country in early 2017, making stops at colleges and universities in every province as well as Yukon.

