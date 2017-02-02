by Morinville News Staff

Morinville Community High School is welcoming seven teams to join them for the 23rd Annual MCHS Sr. Girls Invitational Tournament Feb. 3 nd 4.

MCHS will be joined by R. F Staples from Westlock, Beaumont Composite, Lillian Osborne from Edmonton, John Maland High School from Devon, Ponoka Secondary, Cold Lake High School, and Wetaskiwin Composite High School to compete in a dozen games over the two days.

The tournament will bounce off Friday morning at 10 a.m. with MCHS taking on R.F. Staples. Other opening games Friday include Beaumont vs. Lillian Osborne at 11:45 a.m., John Maland vs. Ponoka at 1:30 p.m., and Wetaskiwin vs. Cold Lake at 3:15 p.m.

The tournament will proceed Friday night and Saturday with the Consolation Final Game Saturday at 2:15 p.m. The Third-Place Game will take place Saturday at 4 p.m. and the Championship Game at 6 p.m.

MCHS will stream the game live using LiveStream, and are recommending Google Chrome as the best browser. There is also a LiveStream App available for Android and Apple. Live and post game viewing is accessible from http://new.livestream.com/MCHSWolves.

