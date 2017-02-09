Above: Premier Notley and Minister Miranda with the Alberta Sport Connection Board of Directors. – GOA Photo

by Morinville News Staff

Stanley Cup Champion Andrew Ference has been selected to lead a new team for Alberta’s sport promotion and development agency.

Alberta Sport Connection is the government agency responsible for promoting and developing sport in the province, including multi-sport games, high-performance sport special events, and national and international championships. The government says Alberta Sport Connection helps to support more than 80 provincial sports organizations through government funding.

Ference, Alberta Sport Connection Chair, is joined by Olympic Gold medallist Erica Weibe, Olympic Silver medallist Helen Upperton, Paralympian Antonio Flores, Indigenous sport advocate Kody Taylor and returning member Kelly Blackshaw, a 2006 Alberta Sports Hall of Fame inductee.

“We have heard loud and clear from Albertans that they want their agencies, boards, and commissions to better reflect our growing and diverse province,” Premier Rachel Notley said. “So that’s exactly what we are doing – because when boards are reflective of the communities they serve, they serve those communities better.”

Fence said he was honoured to chair Alberta Sport Connection.

“Sport has been an important part of my life, and I’ve seen how it benefits individuals and strengthens communities,” he said. “I am excited to work with my board colleagues, government and our sport sector partners to support Alberta’s athletes and promote sport in the province.”

All 10 board members have been appointed to serve at least three years, with four members serving until 2021. For eight members, including Ference, 2017 will be their rookie year with the Alberta Sport Connection. In total, 38 candidates were screened and interviewed with a focus on balancing experience and a diversity of representation.

