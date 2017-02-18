submitted by Morinville RCMP

On February 17th, 2017 at approximately 7 p.m. Morinville RCMP responded to an incident involving an assault and theft from a taxi cab driver near the intersection of Highway 642 and Highway 28 (east of Morinville and southwest of Bon Accord).

The suspect involved in the incident is described as:

· Aboriginal

· Approximately 35 years of age

· Wearing dark clothing

The female suspect after assaulting the cab driver was attempting to flag down other motorists to leave the area prior to police attending. It is believed that the female suspect may have been picked up at the above location and then again at the intersection of Highway 28 and Lily Lake road (range road 235) just east of the Town of Bon Accord.

The Morinville RCMP would like to speak to anyone who may have picked this person up or who as any other information related to the incident.

If you have any information, please call the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest you may be eligible for a cash reward.

