The Family Day weekend was full of four days worth of activities. Here is some of what our and other cameras captured Feb. 17 to Feb. 20.

FRIDAY

Talent show

Higher Grounds held their Hot Dogma community talent night Friday The evening featured a variety of local talent and great coffee.

– Photos courtesy of Higher Grounds

Jets hit playoffs

After a red-hot regular season, the Morinville Jets got to sit the first round of playoffs out, having finished first in the West. Friday night saw the Jets return to the ice with a 5-2 home-ice win over Stony Plain.

Schedule of remaining games as follows:

Monday, Feb 20 at 8 p.m. in Stony plain

Wednesday, Feb 22 at 8:30 p.m. in Morinville

Friday, Feb 24 in Stony Plain at 8 p.m. if needed

Sunday, Feb 26 at 6:45 p.m. in Morinville if needed

Saturday

Treasure Island

After a week of rehearsals, a large number of Morinville students took to the stage with the Missoula Children’s Theatre to perform Treasure Island.

MCHS Sr. Boys take bronze

After trailing the W. P. Wagner Warriors 16-12 after the first quarter in Saturday’s MCHS Invitational Tournament bronze game, the Boys came back strong to finish with a 73-58 victory.

Kings in do or die affair

A 6-3 defeat at the hands of the Bonnyville Pontiacs brought the Morinville Senior AA Kings 2016-2017 Playoffs season to a close. Saturday night’s loss was the Kings third in a row in the best-or-five series.

Sunday

Community comes together for activities

The Lions Club, Morinville Fish and Game Association, and Morinville News have a full Sunday lined up for families. The Lions have an event in the industrial park, the Fish and Game at their pond on 107 Street, and Morinville News at the cultural Centre.

Lions Club Event

A good turnout was had for the Lions Club’s first entry into Family Day weekend activities. The breakfast, hot dog lunch and wagon rides were well received.

Lion Francis Fryters serves up the hot dogs.

The ACFA brought their cabane a sucre tot he event.

It was enjoyed by young …

… and not so young.

MP Stables horses and wagon were a hit.

Heavy snow made for a good opportunity to build a snow fort.

Fish and Game Association gathers them at the pond

The annual free fishing event drew many families out to the Fish and Game Association clubhouse and pond.

Joe Sinclair works the grill

Colby Northcott was hoping to hook one.

The Moodie family gather around the hole.

Morinville News Movie event

Morinville News’ first of three FREE movie events for 2017 took place Sunday afternoon with the playing of Disney’s Moana. Seating for 420 was set up but another three dozen seats needed to be placed to accommodate attendees.

Friends of the Morinville Public Library Society ran the concession stand with all proceeds going to support the library.

Monday

Town Family Day events

– Above Photo courtesy of the Town of Morinville

On Family Day, the Town of Morinville had their regular slate of activities ready for residents. This year’s event took place at Heritage Lake with bussing available from the ball diamonds.

Events included a three-on-three pond hockey tournament and snow-themed crafts nd games.

