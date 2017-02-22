by Stephen Dafoe

Another unique store opened in downtown Morinville in February, joining Mercantile and Ron’s Collectibles in offering the community something a little different.

Alice’s Attic and Imaginarium, located at 10220-100 Avenue, is a new business operated by Alice Nyboe, but it is not her first kick at the cat as an entrepreneur. Nyboe has been selling items at various markets and music festivals for some time and decided she’d like to give a retail storefront an opportunity.

The Busby area resident has strong family ties to Morinville and area, which made setting up shop in town an easy decision.

“Morinville is a great community, so I was attracted to starting it [the business] here,” she said.

Carrie’s Hair Salon provided that opportunity when some space in her shop became available.

“I came in to get my hair cut, and Carrie had all this empty space, and she knew I wanted to do something on a more regular basis. I’d been selling at festivals and stuff,” Nyboe said. “She said, ‘Do it in the front of the store.’”

Although smallish by some standards, Nyboe has loaded the space with an impressive variety of interesting and unique items.

“I’m finding more and more nooks and crannies to fill,” the proprietor said, adding she sells consignment, handmade, and new clothing, jewelry, books, movies, and some collectibles and other vintage items.

“It’s kind of like a fancy rummage sale,” she said. “We thought that there was a need in town for this kind of thing. I’m a huge believer in recycling, upcycling and repurposing. It’s really the day and age for that. There are a lot of previously loved things out there that need their next home.”

Nyboe is seeing more and more people through the door looking at and buying her products.

“They’re either coming in for a haircut and going home with a shirt or coming in for a shirt and saying, ‘Hey. I need a haircut.’”

Alice’s Attic and Imaginarium is open Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The new business will have its official Grand Opening Friday, March 3 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Nyboe is hoping to see lots of area residents pop by for refreshments and to take a look.

The store can be reached by calling 780-307-7288 or on Facebook.

