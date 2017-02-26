MCHS Juniors take medals
Both the MCHS Jr. Girls and Jr. Boys hit the gold-medal game Saturday afternoon in Morinville.
The Girls were first up with a 44-39 win over RF Staples to take gold.
The Girls earned their gold-medal opportunity after two straight victories Friday and Saturday. The Girls defeated Edwin Parr 43-19 Friday and overturned WD Cuts 46-35 Saturday morning.
The Boys were up next Saturday afternoon and took silver after being on the downside of a 63-32 decision with RF Staples.
The Boys also were undefeated on their route to the gold-medal game Saturday, having beat Edwin Parr 66-18 Friday and WD Cuts 60-21 Saturday morning.
Sr. Boys and Girls take silver
The MCHS Sr. Boys and Sr. Girls were on the road for a tournament at East Glen School in Edmonton on the weekend.
After winding their way to the gold-medal game, the Boys and Girls both fell in their respective final games to bring home silver.
Jr. Boys pose with their silver award.