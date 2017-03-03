submitted by St. Albert RCMP

During the course of an investigation the RCMP St. Albert Drug Unit, executed a search warrant in December, 2016 resulting in a quantity of tablets and other controlled substances being seized. The tablets had the appearance of being Oxy 80 prescription tablets and were green in colour. Samples of the tablets seized were sent for analysis to Health Canada. Results of that analysis were received by the RCMP March 2nd, 2017, which confirmed the seized tablets were Carfentanil.

Carfentanil is listed under Schedule 1 of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) and is an analogue version of the synthetic opioid analgesic, Fentanyl. It is approximately 100 times stronger than Fentanyl, which is itself approximately 100 times more powerful than morphine. Carfentanil is extremely harmful. It looks like table salt and just a few granules is enough to trigger a fatal overdose. A dose of 20 micro grams of Carfentanil would be fatal to a person.

Illegal drugs containing opioids such as Carfentanil and heroin, as well as any illegal drug, are not tested during the manufacturing process nor are they held to safety standards. The conditions under which these illegal drugs are processed are not controlled and may be contaminated with other substances and drugs. These products can lead to serious injury and in some cases, death.

This information is being sent out for public awareness and safety. This investigation is still before the courts at this time.

If you have information about this incident, please call the St. Albert R.C.M.P. at 780-458-7700 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).

The St. Albert R.C.M.P. also has a Drug Tip line, 780-460-3784, where community members can report information of Drug Traffickers anonymously.

