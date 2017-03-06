by Tristan Turner

Morinville News Correspondent

Following a brief ceremony and official oaths Feb. 28, Councillor Nicole Boutestein has been named the 6th and final member of this Council to be Deputy Mayor.

The position is rotated among members of Council in eight-month terms, with Boutestein the last before this year’s election.

The role is mostly ceremonial and infers relatively few powers, but it does offer the ability to chair meetings in the Mayor’s absence or when the Mayor cannot assume the role as chair.

Further, the Deputy Mayor can be delegated the responsibility of attending certain meetings and performing tasks when the Mayor cannot.

Following a handshake with the Mayor, Morinville’s new Deputy Mayor immediately assumed her role.



– Photo courtesy of the Town of Morinville

