photos by Stephen Dafoe

The Mar. 5 Bob Cates: Comedy in Motion show drew an audience of approximately 200 out for the afternoon matinee and all of them to their feet at the conclusion of the 90-minute show.

Bob Cates combination of comedy, juggling, magic, laser manipulation, and balancing skills received a well-deserved standing ovation at the end of the show.

The Mar. 5 show was part of Morinville’s Theatre Matters series, which promotes theatre access for all residents. Tickets were free of charge.

Cates started his show balancing an audience member’s hat and demonstrating some cool moves with it.

Whether three, four, five or more balls, Cates juggled them with skill.

Cigar box juggling.

The Chinese YoYo manipulated through a laser show.

Magic with a young audience member.

Plate spinning with equipment once used on the Ed Sullivan Show.

