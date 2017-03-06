by Morinville News Staff

The Government of Alberta says it will help an additional 1,000 apprentices continue their technical training through the Apprentice Training Award, which provides $1,000 to apprentices returning to their technical training.

The province invested $1.5 million in the program last fall, something it says assist 1,500 unemployed apprentices. Increased demand has prompted the government to provide financial assistance for up to 1,000 more apprentices by Mar. 31.

“In a tough economy, the Apprentice Training Award is making life more affordable for everyday Albertans who want to resume technical training while they are on the path back to work,” said Marlin Schmidt, Minister, Advanced Education, in a release. “This program allows Alberta’s apprentices to continue their training so they can get good jobs as Alberta’s economy grows and diversifies.”

NAIT apprenticeship student Alvin Garfin said the Apprentice Training Award is helping him finish his training. “[I]f successful, I will leave NAIT this spring as a fully certified Off-Road Heavy Duty Equipment Mechanic,” Garfin said. “When I was laid off, I was very worried about whether I could continue in my trade but this financial assistance will make a difference for me, as soon I will begin to look for employment as a certified Journeyperson.”

To receive the award, eligible apprentices must not be working in their trade for at least 30 consecutive days prior to the start of technical training. Eligible apprentices must also be registered for second-, third-, or fourth-period technical training at a post-secondary institution or other training organization. Eligible apprentices are identified by government but must provide their consent to apply through their MyTradeSecrets account.

For more information, visit https://tradesecrets.alberta.ca/financial-assistance/awards/apprentice-training-award/.

