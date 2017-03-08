by Morinville News Staff

The Musée Morinville Museum recently received a new item with local historical significance – a church organ used in St. Jean Baptiste Church before the restoration of the original 1925 Casavant Freres tubular pneumatic organ.

Museum Attendant Donna Garett said the organ, used throughout the 1990s, was donated to the church by Adolphe and Florence Boissonneault, descendants of a founding Morinville family.

“They used to play it in the church, and then they went [back to] the organ with the big pipes,” Garrett said.

The organ, which is still in playable condition, will be set up for display in the museum as it would have been when it was a staple of Sunday music in Morinville almost a quarter of a century ago.

The Musée Morinville Museum is open noon until 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

