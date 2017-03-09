Above: MCHS student Blair Lobsinger and brother Vincent check out the graphic design department.

Morinville Community High School held their annual open house Thursday night, giving students, future students, parents and community members an opportunity to see what the school has to offer in terms of programing and other activities. Georges H. Primeau will hold their open house next week.

Christian Pelenage works on dissecting a frog.



The MCHS band perform for visitors.

Rowan McVittie performs for students and guests.

Urban Agriculture Grade 10 student Travis St. Jean feeds fellow student Roy Oloske one of the sausage samples the program offered visitors.

The MCHS Cheer Team demonstrated their skills during the Morinville Community High School’s Annual Open House Thursday night.

