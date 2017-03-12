Sr. Lady Wolves wrap season
The Sr. Girls played Barrhead in their first game over the weekend at Zones. The team struggled to score and lost a close 37-32.
Coach Ken Lessard said the Lady Wolves responded well in the second game, beating Whitecourt’s Hilltop 76-35.
In the consolation final the girls lost in overtime to Edwin Parr 50-48 in an exciting and close game.
“Overall the young Lady Wolves enjoyed a successful season,” Lessard said. “They are returning eight players for next season, so the team will work towards returning to the top of the zone.”
First-place finish
Congratulations to the MCHS Sr. Boys for taking first place in Zones this past weekend. They are next off to Medicine Hat.
– Lindsay Richardson Photo
GHP Take Second
Above: The GHP Coyote Cheer team competed at the True North Cheer Competition in Edmonton over the weekend. The girls placed 2nd in their division with a clean and tight routine. Great job ladies!
– Samantha Ringuette Photo
They are the champions
The MCHS Jr. Girls and Boys took the SAPEC Tier 2 Championships Mar. 8.
The Girls defeated ESSMY 60-34 and the Boys upset SGS 40-35.
– Submitted Photos
Demonstration time
The MCHS Cheer Team demonstrate their skills at the school’s Open House Thursday.
– Stephen Dafoe Photo