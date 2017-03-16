Stephen Dafoe Photos

Georges H. Primeau held their Annual Open House Thursday night, an opportunity for incoming Grade 5 students and their families to get a look at the school, the staff, and the programs offered throughout the year.

Students were greeted at the door by staff, given a Coyotes baseball cap, and a map of the various booths to be stamped.

A formal introduction was held in the gymnasium at the beginning of the evening before families were sent loose to explore all the school has to offer.

