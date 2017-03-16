by Lucie Roy

Morinville News Correspondent

Ecole Notre Dame Elementary School Parent Fundraising Association (PFA) Chair Michelle Logan, her son Nick, member-at-large Kathy Santrock and children Hannah, Paige and Ryland were at the Rotary Club of Morinville Wednesday morning to make a presentation on the school’s swingset project.

Logan said the goal is to raise funds for a new swingset and surface for the playground. The school used to have swings, but they were removed with the introduction of the modulars and were not able to be reconstructed due to safety reasons.

This swingset will create more outdoor play opportunities for students with the ever-growing school population.

The PFA are looking to purchase five swings one of which will be an inclusive seat.

The five belts plus accessibility swing is approximately $5000. The bulk of the cost is for the surface. The PFA want to go with a poured rubber surface. They have received three quotes for the poured rubber surface, and swingset ranges from $30,000 to $42,000.

To date, the PFA has raised $18,972 since September 2016. They cannot accept any grants or be a part of any casino due to the guidelines set out by the school district.

Comments

comments