My class had an interesting day today! Here is the story:

Back on February 16th, our grade one class celebrated the 100th day of school. To honour the day they decided they wanted to do a project. As a class, they decided they wanted to collect 100 useful things. They ended up choosing to collect 100 food bank items and $100 to buy a water filter for clean water. The water idea came from one student, Axl, who had heard about how some people don’t have clean water. So Over the last month, the students have been doing a chore chart and bringing in coins they have earned at home.

Just today they finally collect their $100. They earned $101.07. The best part was today, March 22, happens to be World Water Day. So today we celebrated the accomplishment and chose to donate our $100 to “Turn on the Tap”. With our $100 we will be able to buy four Canadian made water filter systems for children.

PS – we are at 88 food bank items.

Monique Webb

Morinville Public School Grade 1 teacher

