Congratulations go out to the Sturgeon Mustangs Novice 4 who won the NDL1 championship tonight.

After being behind 3-1, they came back to win 4-3 in overtime. Game winning goal from Luke Nonay. Other goals scored by Axton Achtemichuk, Marcus Fiddler and Ryan Ferrier.

Our thanks to Julie Critch for the photo.

Congratulations to the Sturgeon Mustangs Atom 3A who took gold last night in their playoff final, winning 6-1.

Thanks to Team Assistant Manager Megan Chauvet for the photo.

