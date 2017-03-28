by Morinville News Staff

Wildrose MLA for Bonnyville – Cold Lake Scott Cyr expressed concern Tuesday over Monday’s Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission’s (AGLC) release promoting slot machine gambling.

Monday’s AGLC release indicated 28 Albertans (one from each Casino) would have an opportunity to compete for a chance to win more than $1 million in Las Vegas at the TournEvent of Champions event later this year.

The 6th Annual TournEvent of Champions is the first time Alberta has been involved in the event.

“Albertans understand that the AGLC regulates gaming options in our province – but it feels like a stretch for them to be pushing a new slot tournament,” Cyr said in a media release Tuesday. “To my knowledge, this is the first time such a release has been issued by the Commission.

Although Cyr acknowledged AGLC’s programs, including GameSense, which assist Albertan’s with responsible gambling, he said he felt the promotion of a slot tournament contradicts the responsible gambling commitment.

“I know that problem gambling is an issue that many of my constituents face, and they don’t appreciate the free advertisement of slot tournaments by the government,” Cyr said.

“It’s my hope that AGLC will reevaluate their practices, and no longer issue releases promoting gaming tournaments.”

