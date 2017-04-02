by Tristan Turner

Morinville News Correspondent

Councillor Brennan FitzGerald brought forward a motion on live streaming Town Council at their Mar. 28 meeting. The motion, which would direct Administration to set up a simple Facebook Live streaming setup, ended up being differed until the first meeting of April. Councillor FitzGerald and Dafoe opposed, both councillors preferring to move forward immediately with the idea.

The motion to differ came after Administration reported to Council that they are in the process of installing a more complicated multi-camera fixed live streaming setup. According to CAO Andrew Isbister, this setup is thought at this time to limit the ability for the Town to stream on social media, though the report to council is yet to be finalized.

Council will be hearing the full report on live streaming from Administration at their April 11th meeting.

Comments

comments