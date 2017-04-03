submitted by Kelly Harris-Martin

General Manager – Community Futures Tawatinaw Region

I want to take this opportunity to let you know about a fantastic business training opportunity that is coming to the Morinville area.

Community Futures Tawatinaw Region in partnership with the Town of Morinville, Sturgeon County and the Morinville Chamber of Commerce and with sponsorship from Putnam & Lawson and Pleasant Homes, is offering a one-day training seminar on Internet Marketing Fundamentals. This program will assist local entrepreneurs in developing and implementing their online marketing strategy.

The seminar is running April 7th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre and will begin by examining who is using the internet, why it’s being used, and how consumers are accessing the information superhighway. Once that foundation has been laid, attendees will look at what elements comprise a good web page and how they can optimize their business sites for maximum search engine optimization. After enjoying a catered lunch, participants will then examine the seven major social media platforms to help determine which one is most suitable for their business and their goals. The seminar concludes with a look at the types of content which are most engaging to consumers.

This seminar is the first in a series and is designed to provide a base for subsequent training options. Participants who choose to take Internet Marketing Fundamentals will be able to choose from subsequent seminars focusing on each of the major social Media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, LinkedIn, YouTube and Google+. There will also be a seminar offering that will offer attendees hands-on content creation that they can use in their social media and website marketing. Entrepreneurs who choose to take Internet Marketing Fundamentals and their choice of three of the following seminars will receive a certificate of completion.

Facebook for business is scheduled to run on Apr. 28 and Instagram for Business will take place May 26 – both in Morinville.

To register, please visit Community Futures Tawatinaw Region on Eventbrite or Facebook, or contact us at the information below.

Facebook Event Link:

https://www.facebook.com/events/276461632800901/

Eventbrite Link:

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/internet-marketing-fundamentals-tickets-33022816132?aff=efbevent

Comments

comments