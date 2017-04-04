Above: Museum Operations Attendant Donna Garrett poses with some of Morinville Art Club member Rozanna McConnell’s art, now on display at the Musée Morinville Museum. Right: One example of McConnell’s art.

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Art Club has been active making community connections in Morinville since the election of its new executive at the end of January. Now in its 35th year of existence in the community, the club is celebrating its jade anniversary by sharing the artistic expressions of its members with the broader community.

One of the club’s new venues is through a partnership with the Musée Morinville Museum.

Museum Operations Attendant Donna Garrett told Morinville News the plan is to exhibit a different Morinville Art Club member’s work every couple of months as well as display an exhibit of one piece from each of the club’s artists.

First up is Morinville Art Club member Rozanna McConnell’s art.

“Her art will be here until the end of May, and then we’re going to feature another artist who will bring in 12 pictures,” Garrett said. “We’re very excited about that.”

But Garrett is not alone in being excited about art at the Museum. Morinville Art Club president Sarah Hall said she is also happy to have things progressing positively in the club and community.

“We are excited and grateful to have the opportunity to showcase the array of talent in the club through some incredible partners in town,” Hall said. “The Morinville Museum has been so gracious in allowing us to feature an artist from the club every couple of months and to have a rotating display of all our member’s artwork.”

Hall went on to say Morinville is full of talented and passionate people eager to share their work.

“Offering them spaces to create and to display those talents and passions is very gratifying, especially to those who have felt that too little of the local arts culture has been represented in Morinville,” Hall said. “We are hoping to continue to enrich the community with more engagement from our members new and old.”

The Musée Morinville Museum is open Wednesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. They are located in the former convent building at the back of St. Jean Baptiste Park in downtown Morinville.

In addition to rotating displays at the museum, the club has a number of original pieces of art on display and for sale at Higher Grounds coffee shop, located across the road from St. Jean Baptiste Church on 100 Avenue.

Comments

comments