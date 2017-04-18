by Morinville News Staff

The Morinville Jets not only had a record breaking year this past season, but they also took home a record six awards and recognitions from the Capital Junior Hockey League for their 2016-2017 season.

The Morinville Jets’ Tyler Hagel was selected as the Capital Junior Hockey League’s Most Valuable Player for the 2016/17 Season. Hagel led the League in scoring with 47 Goals, 28 Assists for a total of 75 Points to earn he League’s Top Scorer nod.

Hagel was also selected to the CJHL First All-Star Team along with Doug Morris of the Beaumont Chiefs; Mikey Mantello of the North Edmonton Red Wings; Ben Fonteyne of the Wetaskiwin Icemen; Mason Younger of the Fort Saskatchewan Hawks and Devin Reagan from the Wetaskiwin Icemen.

Morinville Jets Coach Trent Brown was selected Coach of the Year by his fellow CJHL coaches.

The Jets Brett Dubuc, who lead the league in assists with 43 points and third overall for points with 68, was named to the League’s Second All-Star Team along with fellow Jet Jorden Rooke. Joining the two Jets in the honour is Derek McWhinnie of the Edmonton Royals; Luc Goudreau of the Beaumont Chiefs; Ty Lindberg of the Stony Plain Flyers; and Chase Mudryk of the Beverly Warriors.

